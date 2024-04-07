COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 8; Apply Now At comedk.org

Unsplash

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced an extension for the registration date of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 (UGET). Candidates can apply at the official website., comedk.org. Here's what you need to know:

Important Date and Time:

New Deadline: April 8, 10:30 am

Application Edit Window: April 12 to 16, 2024

Admit Card Release: May 6

Date: May 12, 2024

Time: First shift - 9 am to 12 pm, Second shift - 2 pm to 5 pm.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have completed their second PUC or Class 12 higher secondary or equivalent examination are eligible to apply.

They must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject in the final two years.

General category candidates should have secured a minimum aggregate of 45%, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates require 40%.

How to Apply:

Visit the official COMEDK UGET 2024 website at comedk.org.

Find the link for the 'COMEDK UGET 2024 application form' on the home page.

Fill in your details for registration.

Double-check the provided information and make any necessary changes.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online using the provided methods.

After payment, download and save the confirmation page on your computer.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

The computer-based exam will last for three hours.

There will be 180 questions each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

No negative marking will be applied, and each question carries one mark.

Aspiring candidates are advise to keep checking the official website for latest updates.