CollegeDekho announces Learn, online learning platform

CollegeDekho,college admissions and education services platform, has launched Learn, an online learning platform offering a series of live, interactive courses across multiple streams such as computer programming, business, finance, and digital marketing to help students prepare for their future course of studies, and placements. Students can choose from a range of preparatory courses based on their requirements, interest, and time, it said in a press statement.

Launched with the objective to promote a 360-degree understanding of subjects, CollegeDekho Learn currently has more than 35 courses, covering a wide range of disciplines - from accounting to artificial intelligence, and domains for personal growth such as communication development and digital marketing. The courses are each of 20–25-hours duration and are conducted by subject matter experts. The company has plans to add 40 new courses shortly, it said.

Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder & CEO, CollegeDekho, said, “We are rolling out CollegeDekho Learn to address the urgent need for promoting an in-depth, 360 degree understanding of core subjects in higher education. We see our investment in Learn as promising and well-aligned with our strategy to offer a full basket of solutions to students pursuing higher education. We will keep producing more courses and adding many more disciplines while making sure that we line up only subject matter experts with excellent track records, who act as mentors and who commit to the success of students.”

CollegeDekho recently announced India’s first Ed-FinTech vertical that offers end-to-end financial solutions at zero percent EMI for students studying either within India or even abroad.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:25 PM IST