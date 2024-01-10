Manipur Board Releases Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Exam Dates, Timings, And Practical Exam Details Inside

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has published the date sheet for the Class 12 board exams 2024 for all three streams. Students can access the timetable on the official website, cohsem.nic.in, in PDF format, which includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and essential instructions for exam days.
Key details of the Manipur Class 12 board exams 2024:
Exam Dates: February 21 to March 23
Practical Exams: March 30 to April 20
Subject-wise exam schedule:
February 21: English
February 24: MIL (Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English
February 27: Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
March 1: History, Biology
March 4: Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
March 7: Mathematics
March 9: Economics, Anthropology
March 12: Human Ecology and Family Sciences
March 14: Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology
March 16: Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
March 19: Geography, Geology
March 21: Philosophy, Computer Science
March 22: Anthology, Economics
March 23: Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
How to download Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024 date sheet:
Visit the official website, cohsem.nic.in.
Click on the 'notice' tab.
Find and click on the notification link that mentions 'Class 12 board exam 2024 date sheet.'
The PDF containing subject-wise details about the exam will be displayed.
Check the exam date sheet and save it for future reference.