CLAT final answer key releases, check details here

New Delhi: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) final answer key 2023 was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities on December 23, 2022. It was released at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The test was conducted on December 18, and the provisional answer key for the same was released on the same day. The universities had asked the students to raise any challenge against the provisional answer key till December 20, 2022, if any.

Here are the steps to download the CLAT 2023 final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, and download

According to the rules, those who scored 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. While 35% is the cut-off for reserved category candidates.