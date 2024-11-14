 CLAT Admit Card 2024 Expected To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Download
CLAT Admit Card 2024 Expected To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Download

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representational pic

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) is expected to release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on November 15. Candidates who have registered for both the CLAT UG and CLAT PG examinations will be able to access and download their hall tickets from the official CNLUs website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

It is advisable for candidates to log in to the portal and ensure that all details on the admit card are accurate ahead of the exam.

A notice about the CLAT 2025 admit card was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on November 8. The letter stated that on or after November 15, the registered candidates' admit cards would be made available.

CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On Or After November 15 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details
How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2025

1. Visit the Official CLAT Website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2.Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

3.Click on the "Download Admit Card" link.

4. Your admit card will appear. Download and take a printout.

Make sure to check all details on the admit card and carry it with a valid photo ID to the exam center.

CLAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, October 22: Check Eligibility, Fee Details, And Exam Pattern
Key Details and Admission Process

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is set to take place on December 1, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exam will be conducted for both UG and PG law program aspirants. Candidates with disabilities (PwD) will be granted an additional 40 minutes, extending their exam time until 4:40 PM.

The exam will consist of 120 questions covering various sections. After the exam, the official answer keys will be made available to assist candidates in evaluating their performance before the official results are announced.

Following the declaration of the CLAT 2025 results, successful candidates will move forward to the admission and counselling process for UG and PG law programmes. This will include registration, document verification, and fee payment. The counselling process is expected to commence either in December 2024 or January 2025.

CLAT 2025 serves as the entry point for admission to 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs) for the academic year 2025-26.

