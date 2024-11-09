CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On Or After November 15 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details

CLAT 2025 Admit Cards To Be Released On Or After November 15 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in |

A notice about the CLAT 2025 admit card was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on November 8. The letter states that on or after November 15, the registered candidates' admit cards would be made available.

The admit cards will be accessible at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website, upon their publication. The date of the CLAT 2025 exam is set for December 1, 2025.

CLAT 2025 official notice

The notice states, "CLAT Applicants are hereby informed that certain websites / blogs / social media are posting false and unauthorised news regard the CLAT admission process and admit card."

Further, the Consortium added that any information concerning the CLAT that appears on websites or social media accounts owned by other parties is not the Consortium of NLUs' responsibility. It is recommended that candidates attentively follow the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all official information on the admissions procedure and changes pertaining to the examination.

The Consortium stated that it reserves its right to initiate legal actions in respect of any false information disseminated through unauthorised channels, including private websites and social media handles. “Candidates are hereby advised that the Admit Card announcement and related instructions will be announced only on or after November 15th 2024, and the same will also be intimated to applicants by messages individually, after which they can be downloaded. The Consortium is not responsible for any loss or injury suffered by applicants who rely on unauthorised sources for information or updates concerning the CLAT examination and process,” the notice further reads.

How to download the CLAT 2025 admit card:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the exam's official website.

Step 2: Type your password and registered mobile number in the designated field.

Step 3: Press the "Login" icon.

Step 4: Select the link to download the admit card located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Save the admit card PDF to your device after downloading it.

Step 6: For future use, print off the admit card at least three times on an A4 sheet.