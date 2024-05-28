 CLAT 2025: Common Law Admission Test Registration To Begin Soon, Exam On December 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCLAT 2025: Common Law Admission Test Registration To Begin Soon, Exam On December 1

CLAT 2025: Common Law Admission Test Registration To Begin Soon, Exam On December 1

The details related to the application process for the exam will be made available to the aspiring candidates on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

CLAT 2025: The exam dates for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 have officially been announced. 

In a press release shared by the  Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUS), the CLAT 2025 exam is all set to be conducted on December 1, 2024. 

The exam is scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 4 pm, as mentioned in the press release. The details related to the application process for the exam will be made available to the aspiring candidates on the official website.

This decision was taken by the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities in a meeting held on April 26, 2024. 

The details related to the syllabus of the CLAT 2025 Exam are expected to be released soon. “Details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly,” read the press release. 

Last year, the CLAT 2024 exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. candidates aspiring to apply for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the CLAT 2025 exam.

Read Also
CLAT Results 2024: Explore These Unconventional Law Courses In India
article-image

About CLAT

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law. The CLAT score is accepted by 22 different National Law Universities across India. 

CLAT is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2025: Common Law Admission Test Registration To Begin Soon, Exam On December 1

CLAT 2025: Common Law Admission Test Registration To Begin Soon, Exam On December 1

IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More

IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More

IAF Agniveervayu Final List OUT, Check Full Details Here

IAF Agniveervayu Final List OUT, Check Full Details Here

JEECUP Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download

JEECUP Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download

MP Nursing College Scam: 66 'Unsuitable' Colleges To Be Shut Down Across 31 Districts; Check FULL...

MP Nursing College Scam: 66 'Unsuitable' Colleges To Be Shut Down Across 31 Districts; Check FULL...