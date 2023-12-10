CLAT 2024 Result Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Results out | Representational Pic

The CLAT 2024 result was released today, December 10, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Applicants can download the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result by logging in at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. On December 9, the consortium published the final CLAT 2024 answer key.

Based on CLAT 2024 results, participating National Law Universities (NLUs) will administer the admissions process for the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes starting in the academic year 2024–2025.

For CLAT 2024, the overall attendance percentage was 96.45%. Six candidates are transgender, while 57% of candidates who took the CLAT 2024 are female and 43% are male.

CLAT 2024 Result Live Updates - Highlights

CLAT 2024 exam date December 03, 2023

Conducting body- Consortium of National Law Universities

Participating universities- 23 NLUs and 60+ affiliated law schools

CLAT answer key release date- December 04, 2023

CLAT 2024 result date- December 10, 2023 (Declared)

CLAT official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Total number of applicants- 50,000+

CLAT 2024 toppers marks- 108/118

CLAT LLM toppers marks- 104.25/120

How to Check CLAT Result 2024?

The steps to download the result of CLAT 2024 are given below:

Visit the CLAT 2024 official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the CLAT result download link

Login using your application number/ admit card number and date of birth

The CLAT 2024 score card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of your result for reference