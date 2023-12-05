CLAT 2024 Result On Dec 10; Provisional Answer Key Link Activated

Representative Image

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the CLAT 2024 results on December 10, 2023. CLAT's final answer key will be released on December 9, 2023. CLAT 2024 results will be posted on the consortiumofnlus.ac.in website.

This year, the examination will be held on December 03, 2023. The provisional CLAT answer key is released a few hours after the exam after which an objection window is provided for two-three days. The result of CLAT is announced along with the final answer key.

Candidates can access the CLAT 2024 result PDF by logging into their registered account. CLAT 2024 scorecard includes total exam marks, overall CLAT 2024 rank, category, and other information.

How to download CLAT Result 2024?

Visit the official CLAT 2024 official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024

Login using your mobile number and password

Click on the CLAT result link given

The CLAT scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use