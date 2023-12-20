CLAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Important Details And Options For Candidates | Representational Pic

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 registration period will end today, December 20, 2023, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. In order to finish the registration process, they must pay the counseling registration cost by 10 p.m.

Students in the general category must pay an application fee of ₹ 30,000, while those in the reserved category must pay ₹ 20,000.

After receiving a seat assignment at any National Law University (NLU), candidates may use any of the following alternatives during a counseling round:

Freeze: If the candidates are happy with their assigned seat, they can utilize the 'Freeze' option to hold onto it. These applicants won't have to take part in any more rounds of the counseling or seat distribution procedure.

Float: Candidates may choose to use the "Float" Option if they have not been granted their first choice of NLU seat and instead want to consider the chance of being granted a higher preference NLU seat.

Exit: A applicant may elect to 'Exit' the admissions counseling process at any point after finishing the registration procedure if they decide they do not wish to continue in the counseling process. A candidate's assigned seat will be redistributed and the confirmation fee will be forfeited if they select the "Float" or "Freeze" options prior to the "Exit" option.