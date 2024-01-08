CLAT 2024 Counseling: Second Allotment List Released For Integrated And Postgraduate Law Programs

LAT 2024 Counseling: Second Allotment List Released For Integrated And Postgraduate Law Programs | Representative Image

The CLAT counseling 2024 second tentative allotment list for admission to five-year integrated and postgraduate law programs for the 2024–25 academic session has been made published by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates who registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling can check the status of their admission.

As the second seat allotment list for the CLAT 2024 counselling is available in PDF format, candidates do not need to have any credentials in order to see or download it.

As part of the CLAT 2024 counselling second allotment process, candidates must pay 20,000/-as a confirmation fee for the freeze and float choices.

Steps to check:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

On the main page, under notifications, select "Second provisional allotment list."

Applicants will be taken to an alternate page.

Select any institute's link under UG or PG.

There will be a PDF shown.

Verify the number on your admit card and get the PDF.

Documents required

Students who have been given a seat in the CLAT 2024 counselling should be prepared with their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, their CLAT 2024 admit card, their character or conduct certificate from the last school they attended, their transfer or migration certificate from the last school they attended, their caste certificate, their PwD or SAP certificate, and their domicile or residence certificate.

Additional information

Candidates for both undergraduate and graduate programs can review the listings of institute-specific candidates who have been assigned seats. In the merit list, candidates can view their overall India rank in CLAT 2024, as well as their admit card number, vertical reservation, and horizontal reservation.