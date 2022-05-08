CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow and here’s How To Apply

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022, will be closed tomorrow, May 9, 2022, by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Aspirants can submit their CLAT application form 2022 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM today.

CLAT 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on June 19, 2022.

As per the notice by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022.

"Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems," the notice further read.

Visit the official CLAT website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter details such as mobile number and password. Login using your credentials. Enter the necessary information in the application form. Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking. Once finished, click on the submit button. Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for future reference

Recently, the Consortium of National Law Universities provided an opportunity to update the examination centres and make modifications to the application form for applicants. The application correction window will be closed on May 11, 2022. Check How to do it.

What are the steps to update the test centre?

Login to your CLAT account using your credentials Click on the 'Edit Application' button Go to the 'Preferences' tab Update the 3 test centre preferences as needed Click on the next button to go to the ‘reservation’ tab. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click on the submit form button.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:11 PM IST