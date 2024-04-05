Class 12, 11 Syllabus Revised By CISCE ISC, Direct Link Inside |

The updated Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Additionally, the Class 11 curriculum for the academic year 2024 has also been posted on the official website, cisce.org.

While the revised syllabus for class 12 will be implemented from the year 2025, the revised syllabus of class 11 will come in affect from this academic year itself.

Starting in 2025, a variety of vocational subjects will be offered at the ICSE level under Group 3.



Assistant Beauty Therapist (59), Assistant Hair Stylist (61), Dietetic Aide (71), Cashier (74), Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator (75), and Auto Service Technician (96) are the ISC vocational disciplines within group 3.

Furthermore, under vocational courses, robotics and artificial intelligence will be taught.

In order to improve educational exchanges, the CISCE has also suggested that "Contemporary Studies" be included as an optional component of Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW).

Click on the link to check the revised syllabus:

Class XII Revised Syllabus 2025

Class XI Syllabus 2024-25

Given below is the updated syllabus for the subjects, please note that the syllabus and the scope of the remaining subjects for the ISC Year 2025 Examination, remains the same for both class 11 and 12.

Class I2 ISC Year 2025 Examination

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

Commerce

Accounts

History

Geography

Political Science

Sociology

Psychology

Legal Studies

Class 11 ISC Academic Year 2024-25

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

History