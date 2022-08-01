City of Glasgow College, UK collaborates with Scottish Institute of Hospitality Sciences to bolster presence in India

City of Glasgow College, UK |

Nashik: City of Glasgow College (CoGC), UK, and the Scottish Institute of Hospitality (SIHS) have forged a new partnership in key courses to strengthen their presence in India.

This partnership has chosen Nashik in the northern Indian state of Maharashtra as the location of the new vocational institute which will deliver courses to prepare students for a global career in International Culinary and Hospitality management.

The SIHS campus will provide an environment while living up to the commitment to Scottish-style experience, and its initial phase will deliver courses in Hospitality, Culinary & Cabin Crew Operations.

In this new partnership, the course curriculum and assessments will be supervised by professionals from COGC and a blend of faculty from India and COGC will deliver modules in all the programmes.

SIHS is looking to start the admission process by the end of this month and commence the first batch in September this year. Upon successful completion, students will be conferred an award by either Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK, or the City of Glasgow College, UK.

Commenting on the partnership with SIHS, Carla Gethin, Director of Business Partnerships, City of Glasgow College, said:

"We’re excited to be widening our reach in India. The City of Glasgow College is ranked number one in the Scottish sector for success in student attainment in combined Further and Higher Education. Transnational education (TNE) offers Indian students the ability to gain Scottish qualifications without leaving their home country, making high-quality education accessible and affordable.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Neelamegan, Dean, Scottish Institute of Hospitality Sciences, said:

“ Our faculties are obliged to provide impeccable training for our students. We strive to mold our students to be industry-ready with a global knowledge of tourism and hospitality. Our aim is to create leaders for global hospitality and we believe in the philosophy of ‘learning by doing.”

The faculty from SIHS & COGC will deliver particular modules and, after graduation, students will be conferred certification from the City of Glasgow College under the Scottish Credit and Qualification Framework. The following programmes will be offered during 22 – 23:

1. National Certificate in Hotel, Restaurant, and Bar Operations (Developed by City of Glasgow College, UK, and Awarded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK)

2. National Qualification in Professional Cookery (Developed by City of Glasgow College, UK, and Awarded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK)

3. Diploma in Air Cabin Crew Operations (Awarded by City of Glasgow College, UK)

