CHSE Odisha HSE Result 2023 Out: class 12th science, commerce result at chseodisha.nic.in

GSEB 12th science result date live |

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced HSE or Class 12 results for Science and Commerce stream students. Result links are now active on official websites at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

Odisha HSE Science result 2023 students pass percent:

The pass percentage of students in the Science stream stands at 84.93 per cent.

The pass percentage of students in the Commerce stream stands at 81.12 per cent.

A total of 92,950 candidates appeared for the exam in Science stream, of whom 90,679 are regular students.

CHSE Odisha HSE Plus Two result 2023: Science stream division-wise result

1st division: 39,573 students

2nd division: 24,257

3rd division: 14,852

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: Gender wise pass percentage:

The pass percentage of girls in Science stream stands at 85.67 while 84.28 percent boys passed the exam.

In Commerce stream, girls register 83.87 pass percentage while 79.52 percent boys passed the exam.

Direct links to check results

CHSE Odisha HSE Science result 2023

Odisha 12th Commerce result 2023

Odisha class 12th Science result 2023: Nayagarh best-performing district

Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.41 per cent in the Science stream while Gajapati district has registered the lowest pass percentage of 61.55 per cent.

Odisha 12th Results 2023: Commerce stream district wise pass percentage

Nayagarh: 93.9 percent

Boudh: 55.55 percent

CHSE Odisha HSE result 2023: 358 students get 90% and above in Science

In the Science stream result of Odisha HSE exam, a total of 358 students have scored 90 per cent or above marks.

CHSE Odisha HSE result 2023

In the Science stream result of Odisha HSE exam, a total of 358 students have scored 90 per cent or above marks.

This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The Odisha Board started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

Odisha class 12th Arts results 2023 will be announced by June 8, President of the Council said.