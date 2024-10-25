 CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable 2025 Announced: Important Dates And Instructions
The Odisha Board class 12 practical exam schedule for 2025 has been released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Friday, October 25, 2024
Representative Image | PTI

The Odisha Board class 12 practical exam schedule for 2025 has been released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha. The published timetable states that the internal evaluation, project tests, and practical exams for class 12 will take place from January 2–12, 2025, and December 23–30, 2024. In 2025, students who are taking theory tests are required to take the practical exams as well.

CHSE Odisha 12th practical exam timetable:

Date: December 23 to 30, 2024

Subjects: Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational, Correspondence course

Time:

Science: 10.00 AM, Duration: 45 minutes

Arts, Commerce, Vocational, Correspondence course: Full marks 20, Duration: 2 hours

Project and Viva-voca for all commerce courses: Full marks: 20, Duration: 2 hours

The yearly exams for the Odisha board's class 12 arts, science, and commerce streams are expected to take place by February 2025. Soon, the official website will have the whole schedule and subject-by-subject timetable for the CHSE Odisha 12th theory exams.

Instructions: 

Exams will be held as per the schedule, even if any of the dates are later designated as holidays.

Candidates should arrive at the exam room fifteen minutes before the exam starts.

Candidates must enter the exam hall in a single sitting thirty minutes prior to the exam starting time.

Efficient administration of project examinations, practical exams, and internal assessments should be maintained.

Candidates must ensure they occupy the seat assigned to them before sitting down.

CCTV surveillance will be implemented for the examinations.

Test centre superintendents are responsible for ensuring that CCTV is operational in every exam hall before the exam starts and remains functional throughout the examination.

Groups of at least 24 students must be assembled for project evaluation and viva voce in the Commerce stream.

Each group’s evaluation and viva voce must be completed within two hours.

Only the concerned subject teacher from the institution is permitted to conduct the viva voce and project evaluation.

An external examiner will not be allowed for this reason.

