Christmas On Campus: Indian Students Bask In Christmas Cheer

Christmas in UK | Chester University

The festive season has begun and celebrations are already at full swing all across the world. The UK is all decked up for the holiday season with lights and carnivals all over the country. The universities are closed and students have already gone back home for the holiday season. However, many International students are staying in the campus this holiday season and cozying up to the warm atmosphere of Christmas lights and cheer.

Almost all the universities in the UK have scheduled programmes and events for students staying back in the campus to help them feel at home and take in the way the UK celebrates Christmas.

Events and games on campus

Samir Ahuja, student at University of Worcester said that there are many games and events like quizzes and carol singing competition that their university holds over the Christmas week to make them feel included. “The biggest event that our college is planning this year is the Christmas tree festival. This is my first time celebrating Christmas in the UK and I am very excited to witness it all,” he said.

Bournemouth University is holding a mini Christmas celebration, wherein they are organizing Christmas tree wonderland and Westbourne Christmas festival. Malvika Kariappa, a student at Bournemouth said, “We had lots of delicious food on the campus and played many games. On Christmas day, we are going to have a get together of all the students staying back for the holidays.”

Christmas party

“My university organized a Christmas market before the holidays started. For those staying over the holidays, our dormitory is holding a Christmas party, where we can all bring our traditional Christmas food and get together with everyone else. We also played Secret Santa,” said Namitha Kannur, a student at Cardiff University.

Many universities are also hosting plays and dramas centered around Christmas.