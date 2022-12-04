e-Paper Get App
China: 'Big brother is watching you' now true as school uses facial recognition to know if students pay attention

The facial recognition system sends notifications to teachers' computer if students look distracted.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Beijing: China yet again amazes its citizens and the world by installing facial recognition technology in a school's classrooms. The idea is that with facial recognition, it would be easier for teachers to know if the students are paying attention during lectures or not.

Three cameras have been installed above the blackboard in classrooms and they detect every movement of the students. Cameras record when students raise their hand or get up from their desks. Moreover, the facial recognition system sends notifications to teachers' computer if students look distracted.

The Chinese daily newspaper People's Daily reported the development in the school and the video is doing rounds on social media platform Twitter. The video explains in brief the role of facial recognition technology being used in the school.

