Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A touching video is going viral on the internet. It shows young school kids dressed up as India's famous liberation warriors and giving emotional speeches on stage. People love the clip because it shows kids in a fun, confident way and brings India's past to life in a meaningful way.

The event starts with a young girl walking up and identifying herself as Sarojini Naidu, the "Nightingale of India." She declares with grace beyond her years, “I am a poet, a social worker, and a freedom fighter. Independence is not just a dream but a truth for which we all must struggle.” We all have to fight for independence, which is not only a fantasy. People in the audience and online praised her clear speech and emotive delivery.

Next, a student comes out as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and confidently calls himself "India's first prime minister." His humble introduction and the red rose tied to his kurta reminded people of Nehru's love for children throughout his life, which made the moment even more meaningful.

A small boy costumed as Bhagat Singh is another amazing moment. He stands tall and says, "Main Bhagat Singh hoon, ek azaadi senani jisne Britishers ke khilaaf bahaduri se ladaai ladi." "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas" is one of my most famous quotes. The child's strong voice and fiery face brought the spirit of the revolutionary hero to life on stage.

At the end of the show, a girl plays Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She says with confidence, "I will not give my Jhansi to anyone." Teachers and parents cheered for her passionate delivery.

This viral film is more than just a school function; it's a wonderful retelling of India's brave past by its youngest generation. In honour of Children's Day 2025, the clip shows the strength of education, creativity, and love for one's country.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Proud of North East." Another user said, "Proud of north rocks." A third user commented, "Too adorable.... Just proud everyone."