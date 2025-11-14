 Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationChildren’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of school children dressed as India’s freedom fighters has gone viral. Kids portrayed as a Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and Rani Lakshmibai with powerful speeches that left viewers emotional. Their confidence, expressions, and patriotic messages won hearts online, with netizens praising the adorable performance and expressing pride in the young generation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A touching video is going viral on the internet. It shows young school kids dressed up as India's famous liberation warriors and giving emotional speeches on stage. People love the clip because it shows kids in a fun, confident way and brings India's past to life in a meaningful way.

The event starts with a young girl walking up and identifying herself as Sarojini Naidu, the "Nightingale of India." She declares with grace beyond her years, “I am a poet, a social worker, and a freedom fighter. Independence is not just a dream but a truth for which we all must struggle.” We all have to fight for independence, which is not only a fantasy. People in the audience and online praised her clear speech and emotive delivery.

Next, a student comes out as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and confidently calls himself "India's first prime minister." His humble introduction and the red rose tied to his kurta reminded people of Nehru's love for children throughout his life, which made the moment even more meaningful.

A small boy costumed as Bhagat Singh is another amazing moment. He stands tall and says, "Main Bhagat Singh hoon, ek azaadi senani jisne Britishers ke khilaaf bahaduri se ladaai ladi." "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas" is one of my most famous quotes. The child's strong voice and fiery face brought the spirit of the revolutionary hero to life on stage.

FPJ Shorts
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes
Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav Winning Thrilling Contest From Raghopur Assembly Seat? Check Latest Trends
Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav Winning Thrilling Contest From Raghopur Assembly Seat? Check Latest Trends
'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video
'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video
US Administration Partially Removes Tariffs On 4 Latin American Countries
US Administration Partially Removes Tariffs On 4 Latin American Countries

At the end of the show, a girl plays Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She says with confidence, "I will not give my Jhansi to anyone." Teachers and parents cheered for her passionate delivery.

This viral film is more than just a school function; it's a wonderful retelling of India's brave past by its youngest generation. In honour of Children's Day 2025, the clip shows the strength of education, creativity, and love for one's country.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Proud of North East." Another user said, "Proud of north rocks." A third user commented, "Too adorable.... Just proud everyone."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral