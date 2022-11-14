e-Paper Get App
Children's Day 2022: Here's what President Droupadi Murmu asked school students to do at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu met with students at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Cultural Centre to celebrate Children's Day.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu interacts with students at RBCC | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed students from various schools, who met her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), on the occassion of Children's Day.

President Murmu asked children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India, while also urging them to stay connected with India’s culture. She also asked the children present to respect their parents and love the motherland and added that childhood is the most beautiful phase of life.

"Children are accepted as they are. This is what makes them so alive. Today we are celebrating this innocence and purity of children," she said. The president said every new generation brings new possibilities and new dreams. "This is a new era of technological and information revolution.

Children are now aware about various domestic, social and environmental issues. With the advent of technology, knowledge and information are now at their fingertips," she said. "So, it is all the more important that we make more efforts to teach them the right values and involve them in various activities and discussions. We can also learn a lot from children," Murmu said.

President Murmu advised students to think about the kind of India they want to live in when they grow up, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She urged them to follow the path of duty without worrying about the result which will eventually lead them to great success.

The president said the path they choose today would determine the journey of India in the coming days and advised them to keep their inner child alive even as they grow up. November 14 is celebrated as 'Children's Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.

