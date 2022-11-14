Mumbai: Schools across the city maintain old and bring in new traditions for Children's Day 2022

Children participating in activities at Singhania School, Thane |

The memory of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lives on in multiple ways, but nothing more significant than during Children’s Day which is celebrated every year on November 14.

Children’s Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru, is significant across schools in India as they celebrate the event with participation from teachers and students alike.

With Covid-19 pandemic dealing a blow to schools’ plans for Children’s Day since 2020, wherein most of the celebration was restricted to the online medium, 2022 will witness a complete turnaround of events.

Schools in Mumbai will conduct a wide range of activities for November 14, with some not being the norm during pre-Covid years.

“We will be conducting a puppet show for the children and teachers will be performing dance and presentations for them which is going to be very exciting,” said Revathi Srinivasan, director of education Singhania Schools and principal of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

Sulochanadevi Singhania, situated in Mumbai’s Thane district, has also prepared an invitation for the students which asks them to bring a picnic bag with goodies inside it, which includes anything from a coloured palm imprint cutout to sandwich and lime juice ingredients.

“Musical concerts will be done by the students themselves, they will be shown some of their favourite films,” added Revathi, who further said that students will also be given the opportunity to express themselves through discussions on a number of topics.

'On the occasion of Children’s day we want them to learn to love and include rather than exclude / eliminate,' says Revathi, who highlighted the concept of musical chairs, wherein students ask others to join and hug them.

OES International School in Andheri, along similar lines, will focus on conducting ‘Talentothon’ a performing arts competition which will help hone the skills of students while also organising a magic show for them, according to principal Radhika Vakharia.

Mumbai schools plan on putting Covid behind

With the advent of online classes for school students post Covid, much of the events catering to them have been experiences behind the computer screen but not anymore as schools plan to go ‘all out’.

“Last year was a sad affair for students due to online celebrations but this year we have entertainment rides, DJs, music, mascots, and more as everything will centre around the pupils,” said Anna Corea, Principal of Stanislaus High School in Bandra, who added that most of the events are top secret for students as they have only been officially told to not bring bags and books so far.

Shishuvan school in Matunga, which used to follow the traditional approach of celebrating Children’s Day during the assembly period, has some change of plans this time around in accordance with the celebration being offline after two years.

“Earlier we used to celebrate Children’s Day only during the assembly period but now we have realised that doing something for them the whole day would be more special,” said Prachi Randive, principal at Shishuvan School, who added that teachers will be key during the event as they will don different characters and they can’t to see the reaction of students.

Incoming exams but celebration priority too

While some schools are having to prioritise exams over Children’s Day celebrations, it doesn’t mean it has put a stop to their plans.

“Our students, from grades 6th to 10th, are giving their second terminal exam and will celebrate the event after November 23 but nursery, pre primary, and primary students will be part of the celebrations on 14th with skits, dances, tiffin parties, lined up for them,” said Poonam Chaudhary, principal of Maneckji Cooper.

Schools have also decided to let go of certain pre-Covid traditions that they used to include in Children’s day celebrations, keeping in mind dietary habits and physical activities.

Schools' bring in new traditions for Childrens' Day

“Since we are not fully aware of children’s eating habits post Covid, we are not going to give them chocolates or cakes anymore as snacks but would rather give out stationery items to them such as pencils, sketchpens, etc,” said Revathi, who added that Singhania school is initiating outreach activities towards underprivileged children by distributing crayons and other useful items.

“Earlier we used to take students out for movies for Children’s Day celebrations but now the focus will be more on participating and being active in the school along with teachers,” added Maneckji’s Poonam.

With the introduction of ‘No bag days’ for school students by various state governments, the term has become popular with the institutions who are going to follow the concept for Children’s Day.