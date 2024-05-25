Check Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Tentative Exam Date, Vacancies Here

Check Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Exam Tentative Exam Date, Vacancies Here |

The Uttarakhand Cooperative Institutional Service Board, headquartered in Dehradun, has announced the Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2024, offering a total of 233 vacancies across various positions such as Clerk/Cashier, Junior Branch Manager, Senior Branch Manager, Assistant Manager, and Manager. If you've applied for any of these positions, you should be aware that the next phase in the recruitment process is the Written Exam, tentatively scheduled to be conducted by IBPS in May 2024. Details regarding the exam pattern and syllabus for the Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Exam can be found below.

The online application process for the examination commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30.

The breakdown of vacancies for each position is as follows:

233 for Clerk/Cashier

54 for Junior Branch Manager

9 for Senior Branch Manager

6 for Senior Assistant Manager

2 for Manager

Selection Process

The selection procedure for the Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2024 comprises several stages:

Written Exam: Candidates are required to appear for a written examination conducted by IBPS.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates from the written exam will undergo document verification.

Medical Examination: Following document verification, candidates will undergo a medical examination.

Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Exam Pattern

The examination consists of a total of 200 questions, with each question carrying one mark. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes (2 hours). Additionally, there is a negative marking scheme where 1/4 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager, Manager, Clerk, Cashier, Junior Branch Manager posts: The exam is divided into six sections: General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Hindi Language, and English Language. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for each section to enhance their chances of success in the examination.