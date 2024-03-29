Check GSSSB Clerk Exam 2024 Dates, Admit Card Details, And Selection Procedure

Representative Picture

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially announced the dates for the GSSSB Clerk Exam 2024 on their website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to take place from April 1 to May 8, 2024, with the aim of filling 5554 positions in Group A and B, such as Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, and Office Assistant. The exam will be administered in a computer-based format. The selection procedure includes a Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Document Verification.

Candidates can obtain their GSSSB Clerk Call Letter for these vacancies starting from March 27. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at gsssb.gov.in by entering the registration number and password.

Candidates who wish to take the exam must obtain their GSSSB Clerk Call Letter 2024 from the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. It is essential to have the admit card in order to gain access to the examination venue.

The GSSSB CCE Exam has a clearly outlined schedule, starting with the notification being released on January 3 and online applications being accepted from January 4. The last date for submitting online applications is January 31. The GSSSB Exam for the year 2024 will be held from April 1 to May 8, 2024.