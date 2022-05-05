Chhattisgarh CM and President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Bhupesh Baghel has said in a tweet that students who will top the 10th and 12th exams “will be provided with free helicopter rides.”

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will soon be declaring the results of class 10th and 12th on the official website.

Students who have given the 10th and 12th examination will be able to check out the result on the official website - cgbse.nic.in, once they enter their class registration number.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:00 PM IST