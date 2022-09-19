Chandigarh: JAC 2022 Mock Counselling Result to be out today; Here's how to download

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result to be out today |

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh 2022 mock counselling result 2022 is expected to be out today, September 19. The JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions result will be available on the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can use their JAC application number and password to get the counselling result.

The mock allotment result will be provisional in nature, the final round seat allotment result will be announced on September 20.

Essential Documents For Verification process for JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counselling:

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

After the completion of BTech counselling process, the admission committee will allot the colleges on the basis of the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. Candidates can download the seat allotment letter from the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in.