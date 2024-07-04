CGC Landran Preparing Graduates For The Evolving Demands Of The Healthcare Industry

India: To address the transformative shift in the healthcare landscape, swift evolution of pharmaceuticals, emerging healthcare challenges, and the increasing complexity of diseases among patient needs, pharmacy education in India has been continuously evolving. It has taken long strides to ensure that aspiring pharmacists are armed with a versatile skill set that helps them keep up with modern healthcare developmentsdelivering effective solutions. Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran stands at the forefront of pharmaceutical education in India, offering a dynamic and innovative learning environment for aspiring pharmacists providing an exceptional platform that blends rigorous academic curricula with practical, hands-on experiences, preparing graduates to meet the rising demands of the healthcare industry.

This article outlines the key advantages of pursuing pharmacy education at CGC Landran, highlighting the unique benefits it offers.

CGC Landran offers a range of pharmacy programs, including, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), and Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm). Each program is meticulously designed to ensure students acquire a robust foundation in pharmaceutical sciences. The curriculum encompasses a variety of subjects such as pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, pharmacognosy, and pharmaceutics, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the field.

A hallmark of CGC Landran's pharmacy programs is its modern age laboratories. These facilities are equipped with the latest technology and instrumentslike Zeta sizer, Brookfield viscometer, UV-VIS spectrophotometer, HPLC, Dissolution apparatus, Rotary tablet punching machine, etc. providing students with an environment conducive to experimental learning and research. It is well equipped with digital library, herbal garden, animal cell culture laboratory, and experimental animal house facility duly approved by Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA), New Delhi. Recognized as Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, CGC Landran understandspractical sessions are integral to the curriculum, enabling students to apply experiential learning, thus deepening their understanding of pharmaceutical concepts and techniques.

CGC Landran prides itself on its team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the classroom. The faculty is dedicated to mentoring students, encouraging critical thinking, and nurturing a research-oriented mindset. Through interactive teaching methods, including seminars, workshops, and guest lectures by industry experts, students are exposed to the latest advancements and trends in the pharmaceutical industry.

Research is the forte of CGC Landran's pharmacy programs. It promotes a culture of innovation and exploration, encouraging involvement in research projects addressing contemporary challenges in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The institute has a special research advisory board for the efficient conduct of research activities, providing ample opportunities for students to participate in research initiatives, present their findings at national and international conferences, and publishing their work in reputed journals. This emphasis on research not only enhances students' academic profiles but also equips them with critical skills necessary for successful careers in pharmacy.

Understanding the importance of industry exposure, CGC Landran has established strong collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies and healthcare institutions all over the world. These partnerships facilitate internships and industrial training, allowing students to gain valuable hands-on experience and insights into the professional world. The college regularly organizes health camps incollaboration with renowned hospitals in the city. Students regularly visit various GMP certified pharmaceutical industries in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other adjoining areas.

CGC Landran offers an unparalleled learning experience with its innovative curriculum, cutting-edge facilities, experienced faculty, and strong industry connections, preparing students to become proficient and compassionate professionals in the pharmaceutical field.

For more information about admissions and courses visit the website

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.