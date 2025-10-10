 CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared At cfainstitute.org; 44% Candidates Clear The Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared At cfainstitute.org; 44% Candidates Clear The Exam

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared At cfainstitute.org; 44% Candidates Clear The Exam

The CFA Institute has released the results of the August 2025 CFA Level 2 exam on cfainstitute.org, with a global pass rate of 44%. The Level 3 August 2025 results are expected on October 16, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results: The results of the August 2025 CFA Level 2 exam have been formally released by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute. By entering their registered email address and password, candidates who took the internationally acclaimed investing certification exam can now view their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

According to the statement, the CFA Level 2 August 2025 exam pass percentage is 44%, which is marginally higher than the November 2024 session's 39% but lower than the May 2025 session's 54%. The outcome has been emailed to candidates and is accessible online.

CFA Level 3 August 2025 result

On October 16, 2025, the CFA Level 3 August 2025 results are anticipated to be released. Results will be sent to candidates via email beginning at 9:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST).

FPJ Shorts
Israel Approves First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire, PM Modi Calls Netanyahu To Praise Progress On Hostages
Israel Approves First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire, PM Modi Calls Netanyahu To Praise Progress On Hostages
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tobacco Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District; Dramatic Video Surface
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tobacco Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District; Dramatic Video Surface
Thane Residents Zakir Irani And Sonu Jadhav Get Five-Year Jail Term, ₹15.3 Lakh Fine For Chain Snatching
Thane Residents Zakir Irani And Sonu Jadhav Get Five-Year Jail Term, ₹15.3 Lakh Fine For Chain Snatching

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

The following procedures will allow candidates to view and retrieve their CFA Level 2 August 2025 results:

Step 1: Go to cfainstitute.org, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "CFA Exam Results" section.

Step 3: Choose "Result 2025 for CFA Level 2."

Step 4: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 5: Examine and save your outcome for later use.

Official notification

What is CFA?

The banking and investing industries around the world recognise the CFA Program, which is run by the CFA Institute. In order to assess a candidate's competence in investing tools, valuation, portfolio management, and ethical standards, it consists of three levels of exams: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) title is available to candidates who pass all three levels and have the necessary professional experience. This globally acclaimed accreditation helps finance professionals expand their competence and advance in investment and portfolio management positions.

Candidates are advised to visit cfainstitute.org for official updates and other information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By...

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By...

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared At cfainstitute.org; 44% Candidates Clear The Exam

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared At cfainstitute.org; 44% Candidates Clear The Exam

SEBI Recruitment 2025: Advance Intimation For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Out; Check Details Here

SEBI Recruitment 2025: Advance Intimation For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Out; Check Details Here

NEET PG Result Cancelled: 22 Candidates Disqualified By NBEMS Over Exam Malpractice Spanning Five...

NEET PG Result Cancelled: 22 Candidates Disqualified By NBEMS Over Exam Malpractice Spanning Five...