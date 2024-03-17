 Centre Sanctions Rs 127 Crore For Setting Up 12 Eucational Institutes In K’taka
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCentre Sanctions Rs 127 Crore For Setting Up 12 Eucational Institutes In K’taka

Centre Sanctions Rs 127 Crore For Setting Up 12 Eucational Institutes In K’taka

Centre sanctions Rs 127 crore to set up 12 educational institutes in Karnataka, benefiting 4,200 students, including 3,150 from minority communities. A step towards promoting education and supporting NEP 2020.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Minority Affairs announced on Saturday that it has taken a significant stride for the development of educational infrastructure in Karnataka by allocating Rs. 127.23 crore for setting up 12 institutes in the state.

The step taken in spirit with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-Samridh Bharat’ would provide educational facilities to 4200 students out of which 3150 belong to the minority population, the ministry said.

These facilities approved for the State of Karnataka are a step towards promoting education and ensuring a conducive environment aiding in the holistic intellectual stimulation of the students.

The Educational infrastructure has been approved as community assets as a bridging step to aid in national development as well as support for NEP (New Education Policy) 2020, the ministry added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre Sanctions Rs 127 Crore For Setting Up 12 Eucational Institutes In K’taka

Centre Sanctions Rs 127 Crore For Setting Up 12 Eucational Institutes In K’taka

CUET PG 2024 Admit Cards Released For March 20-21 Exams: Download Now!

CUET PG 2024 Admit Cards Released For March 20-21 Exams: Download Now!

Exam Dates For JEE Main, CUET UG, & NEET UG Unaffected By Lok Sabha Elections: Report

Exam Dates For JEE Main, CUET UG, & NEET UG Unaffected By Lok Sabha Elections: Report

5 Tips To Ace The Interview Game And Get Your Dream Job

5 Tips To Ace The Interview Game And Get Your Dream Job

CPS Diplomas Make Comeback After Suspension; MEDD Permits Resumption

CPS Diplomas Make Comeback After Suspension; MEDD Permits Resumption