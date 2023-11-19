Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Closes Today At centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023 | Central bank of India (CBI)

The application process for the vacant positions at the Central Bank of India (CBI) will end today, November 19. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the forms through the official website of bank at centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments for the 'Specialist Category' position. The online registration started on October 28, 2023.

Vacancy details for various position at bank:

Information Technology scale V: 1

Information Technology scale III: 6

Information Technology scale II: 73

Information Technology scale I: 15

Risk Manager scale V: 1

Risk Manager scale IV: 1

Risk Manager scale I: 2

Financial Analyst scale III: 5

Financial Analyst scale II: 4

Law Officer scale II: 15

Credit Officer scale II: 50

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3

Security Officer scale I: 15

Librarian scale I: 1

Central Bank Of India | Central bank of India (CBI)

Application fee for vacancies at Central Bank Of India

Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates and and women candidates of all categories have to pay ₹175(excluding GST).

All other candidates have to pay ₹850 (excluding GST).

Information Technology: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering disciplines such as computer application/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication.

Risk Management - B.Sc Statistics/Bachelor‟s Degree in Analytical field

Financial Analyst/SM - CA/ICAI/ICWAI

Law Officer - Bachelor Degree in Law

Credit Officer - Graduate with Full-time MBA/MMS (Finance) / full-time PGDBM.

Security/ AM - Should be a Graduate

Risk/ AM - Scale 1 - MBA/MMS/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking / Finance with aggregate of at least 60% marks.

Librarian/ AM – Scale 1 - A degree (Graduation) in Library Science with 55% marks.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)