 Central Bank of India Extends Last Date to Apply for 3,000 Apprentice Posts to March 27
Apply for 3,000 apprentice posts at Central Bank of India. Deadline extended to March 27. Visit www.nats.education.gov.in to apply. Eligibility criteria and salary details provided.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
The Central Bank of India has initiated the recruitment process for apprentice positions, aiming to fill 3,000 vacancies across its branches and offices. Originally set to conclude on March 6, 2024, the application deadline has been extended to March 27 due to a surge in applications.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website www.nats.education.gov.in. The bank's apprenticeship examination is scheduled for March 31.

To apply for the Central Bank of India's apprentice program, candidates must follow these steps:

1. Visit the CBI apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in.

2. Register and log in with the required details.

3. Navigate to the "Apply Against Advertised Vacancy" section and search for "Apprenticeship with the Central Bank of India."

4. Select "Apply" and complete the application form with accurate information.

5. Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

6. Review the entire form before submission.

Eligibility criteria for the apprentice position require candidates to be graduates of any discipline, with a birth date falling between April 1, 1996, and March 31, 2004. Age relaxations are available based on category.

Additionally, candidates must not have previously completed an apprenticeship with Central Bank of India or any other organization, nor be pursuing another apprenticeship program. Those who have already completed such training are ineligible.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 for their apprenticeship tenure.

Central Bank of India Extends Last Date to Apply for 3,000 Apprentice Posts to March 27

Central Bank of India Extends Last Date to Apply for 3,000 Apprentice Posts to March 27

