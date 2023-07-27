 Celebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCelebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House

Celebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi and the famous actress Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story attended the felicitation function to honour the students' outstanding accomplishments and the important role their principals had in their development as students.

Yakita SomaniUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Group picture of BMC schools' young scholar with actress Adah Sharma | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the morning of July 22nd, 25 brilliant young minds, the toppers of Class 10th from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run schools, gathered at The Free Press Journal House to share their dreams and discuss their plans for the future. The event, held at Nariman Point's The Free Press House, was a jaw-dropping tribute to academic prowess and perseverance.

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi and the famous actress Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story attended the felicitation function to honour the students' outstanding accomplishments and the important role their principals had in their development as students.

These principals are the unsung heroes of their schools, putting in countless hours to create an atmosphere where children can flourish. Because of their hard work and constant support, their schools have developed a reputation for academic success.

With over 1,200 schools delivering instruction in eight different mediums, the Instruction Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plays a key role in providing primary and secondary education to over 3.5 lakh children. The city's dedication to providing a wide range of educational options for its youth is evident in the recent addition of the CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB boards.

Read Also
Mumbai: FPJ Felicitates 25 High Scorers In Board Exams From BMC Schools; Education Officer, Actor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPSC HCS Main 2022 Exam Date Released At hpsc.gov.in; Admit Cards To Be Out On Aug 7

HPSC HCS Main 2022 Exam Date Released At hpsc.gov.in; Admit Cards To Be Out On Aug 7

Odisha BSE Announces Class 10th Board Exam Date; Begins From 20th Feb

Odisha BSE Announces Class 10th Board Exam Date; Begins From 20th Feb

Karnataka: Centralised Annual Exams Likely To Be Introduced For Classes 9 & 11

Karnataka: Centralised Annual Exams Likely To Be Introduced For Classes 9 & 11

Celebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House

Celebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House

Filming Of College Girl In Washroom: NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads To Udupi To Monitor Case

Filming Of College Girl In Washroom: NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads To Udupi To Monitor Case