Celebrating Academic Brilliance: 25 Toppers Of BMC Schools Honoured At The Free Press Journal House

Group picture of BMC schools' young scholar with actress Adah Sharma | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the morning of July 22nd, 25 brilliant young minds, the toppers of Class 10th from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run schools, gathered at The Free Press Journal House to share their dreams and discuss their plans for the future. The event, held at Nariman Point's The Free Press House, was a jaw-dropping tribute to academic prowess and perseverance.

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi and the famous actress Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story attended the felicitation function to honour the students' outstanding accomplishments and the important role their principals had in their development as students.

These principals are the unsung heroes of their schools, putting in countless hours to create an atmosphere where children can flourish. Because of their hard work and constant support, their schools have developed a reputation for academic success.

With over 1,200 schools delivering instruction in eight different mediums, the Instruction Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plays a key role in providing primary and secondary education to over 3.5 lakh children. The city's dedication to providing a wide range of educational options for its youth is evident in the recent addition of the CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB boards.

