CEED 2024 Result Declared: Check Your Score at ceed.iitb.ac.in

CEED 2024 Result Declared: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially released the results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024. Candidates who appeared for CEED 2024 can now access their results on the exam portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Scorecards will be available for download starting March 11.

According to a message posted on the exam website, "CEED 2024 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards."

To access the CEED 2024 result, candidates need to log in using their email addresses and passwords, which serve as their login credentials.

The results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 are scheduled to be announced on March 8. Both CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on Sunday, January 21, and the answer keys for these exams have already been released.

To check the CEED result 2024:

1. Visit ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the CEED 2024 result page.

3. Enter your email address and password to log in.

4. Check and download your result.

The CEED 2024 examination consisted of two parts: Part-A and Part-B. Part-A comprised objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). Part-B contained five questions assessing design, drawing, and writing skills.

The final CEED score is calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part-A and 75 per cent to Part-B.