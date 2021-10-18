CBSE warns students of fake datesheet being circulated on social media, says it has not been released yet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Term 1 board exam today. However, according to media reports, fake datesheets have been doing the rounds of social media due to which the board issued a clarification stating that the sheets have not yet been released.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X & XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," it said.

It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now. pic.twitter.com/Vwv0N3KMaQ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021

The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December

New exam pattern

The board said the exams will be objective type, and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season. The schedule involves bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalizing the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22. It was announced by the CBSE in July given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results are to be announced after the first and the second-term examination," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Practical exam

“Practical exams or internal assessments will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and will be mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations," he added. Bhardwaj further said the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu educationists miffed at NAS exam for school students

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:33 PM IST