The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December, and the date sheet for the same will be announced today on October 18 by the board.

Once released, students can check the date sheet on cbse.gov.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:56 AM IST