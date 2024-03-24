CBSE Releases Syllabus For Class 10 & 12 For Academic Year 2024-25

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the syllabus for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the year 2025. The curriculum has been divided into Secondary Curriculum (for classes 9 and 10) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (for classes 11 and 12).

To facilitate better understanding, the board has made the syllabus and assessments available in Hindi as well. Students can access the syllabus for each subject by visiting the curriculum section on the official CBSE website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

For Class 10, CBSE has outlined five compulsory subjects and two optional subjects. On the other hand, the Class 12 syllabus encompasses seven major learning areas, including languages, humanities, mathematics, sciences, skill subjects, general studies, health, and physical education.

Here's how students can check:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Academic' tab on the homepage.

3. Look for the link titled 'Secondary and Senior School Curriculum for the session 2024-25.'

4. Click on the link to open the PDF file containing the curriculum notice.

5. Review the information carefully and download the file for future reference.

To download the syllabus for classes 9-10, follow these steps:

1. Visit the curriculum section of the CBSE website at www.cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2025.html.

2. Click on the tab labeled 'Secondary Curriculum (IX-X)' to access the subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus.

3. Download the required files based on your class.

For classes 11-12 syllabus, click on the 'Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII)' tab to find the subject-wise breakdown and download the necessary files.