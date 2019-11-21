CBSE releases CTET admit card 2019; check at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts CTET exams, has released the CTET Admit Card 2019 for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.

The last date for the submission of the online application was September 25th, 2019. CTET 2019 will be held in 110 cities all across the country on December 8. The online registration of the 13th edition of CTET began on August 19, 2019.

Steps to download CTET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the 'submit'

Step 5: Your CTET admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.