CBSE Issues Instructions For Private Schools Joining 2023-24 SC Student Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued instructions for Residential Private Schools interested in joining the 2023-24 Scheme for Residential Education for Meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) Students (SHRESHTA). This initiative, which is overseen by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) of the Government of India, is aimed at benefiting Scheduled Caste students.

According to the official notification, eligible schools must be private residential institutions affiliated with CBSE up to class 12, operational for at least 5 years, and boasting a pass percentage of 75 or more in class 10 and 12 over the last 3 years. These schools should possess adequate infrastructure to accommodate at least 10 additional SC students in classes 9 and 11 combined, with residential status verified by OASIS data.

CBSE directed schools to ensure compliance with the specified criteria when consenting to the scheme. Schools interested in participation can directly submit their consent to the department. Once approved, schools are obligated to accept the allotted students. Any concerns regarding selection, funding, or allocation can be addressed directly to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The CBSE emphasized that schools should thoroughly understand the scheme by reviewing the official document for specifics such as maximum scholarship amounts, seat availability, school obligations, and eligibility criteria. Selected schools are required to display year-wise and grade-wise admission statistics on their websites. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, based on data provided by the CBSE, selects participating schools.

Enrollment under the scheme is designated for students entering Class 9 and Class 11. The CBSE disclosed that the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), selects 3,000 students annually for the scheme. Allocation to schools is determined through web counseling based on merit and student preferences.