 CBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools

CBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools

CBSE instructs schools to conduct self-assessments on the SQAA portal every year between April 1 to December 31st.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
The schools need to enhance infrastructure in terms of classrooms and other requirements to implement the classes of the foundational stage. | Representative image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA) Framework to catalyze transformational change in its affiliated schools on March 24. CBSE has decided to implement SQAA for all its affiliated schools from the Session 2023- 2024 while applying for fresh affiliation/switch over/upgradation/extension of schools.

All affiliated schools must undertake self-assessment on SQAA Portal every year between April 1 to December 31. The self-assessment submitted by the school on the SQAA Portal would be valid for a period of one year.

Standard levels have been put together in different areas of school functioning such as curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices, human resources, management and governance, leadership, and beneficiary satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the board has laid down moderations in the affiliation by-laws as per National Curriculum Framework. The schools need to enhance infrastructure in terms of classrooms and other requirements to implement the classes of the foundational stage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal press printing NCERT books busted in Bareilly

Illegal press printing NCERT books busted in Bareilly

CBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools

CBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools

Only 47% applications against 2.84 lakh RTE seats in MP

Only 47% applications against 2.84 lakh RTE seats in MP

From Mumbai to Melbourne, Indian Design student's guide to an amazing study journey in Australia

From Mumbai to Melbourne, Indian Design student's guide to an amazing study journey in Australia

Deportation fears make Indian students in Canada frantic but many still hope for justice

Deportation fears make Indian students in Canada frantic but many still hope for justice