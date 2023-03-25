CBSE implements self-quality assessment guidelines for affiliated schools

The schools need to enhance infrastructure in terms of classrooms and other requirements to implement the classes of the foundational stage. | Representative image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA) Framework to catalyze transformational change in its affiliated schools on March 24. CBSE has decided to implement SQAA for all its affiliated schools from the Session 2023- 2024 while applying for fresh affiliation/switch over/upgradation/extension of schools.

All affiliated schools must undertake self-assessment on SQAA Portal every year between April 1 to December 31. The self-assessment submitted by the school on the SQAA Portal would be valid for a period of one year.

Standard levels have been put together in different areas of school functioning such as curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices, human resources, management and governance, leadership, and beneficiary satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the board has laid down moderations in the affiliation by-laws as per National Curriculum Framework. The schools need to enhance infrastructure in terms of classrooms and other requirements to implement the classes of the foundational stage.