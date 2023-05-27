 CBSE extends Covid relaxation on Maths for class 11 students amid ongoing admissions
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended its Covid-19 relaxation, which allowed class 10 students who studied basic maths to opt for mathematics in class 11 for the academic year 2023-24.

The latest circular, which has come amid the ongoing admission season for CBSE Class 11, is a change from the introduction of two-level mathematics for the All India Secondary School Exam in January 2019 from the academic session ending in March 2020 onwards.

“Students of Class 10 who have studied mathematics standard (041) can offer mathematics (041) in Class 11. In case students who offered mathematics basic (241) in Class 10 are allowed to offer only applied mathematics in Class 11,” stated the 2019 CBSE circular, which has now been relaxed for 2023-24.

Though students will not have to worry about 2019 circular this academic year, the CBSE board has clarified that it will again be applicable from 2024.

article-image

