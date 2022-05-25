CBSE Exams to see changes in 2023; Click To Find New Evaluation Scheme

(PTI Photo)

Several changes have been made to the 2023 examination to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The most prominent one being the decision of going back to the the traditional once-a-year exam schedule, meaning the the two-term board exam system 2022-23 will not be followed.

Other than this the board has also made modifications to the weightage given to different types of questions in the exam. The term 2 board exams 2021-22 for CBSE Class 10 students concluded on 24th May. The last examination for Class 12 will be held on 15th June 2022.

Changes In CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Policy For Class 10th

The new changes incorporate a minimum of 40% competency-based questions in Class 9th and Class 10th examinations. The above can be asked in a multiple-choice format, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The other 20% of questions will be objective-type and the last 40% will be short or long answers in 2022-23 final exams for Class 10. This year, Class 10 saw 30% competency-based questions for term 1 and 2.

Changes In CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Policy For Class 12th

In a similar pattern as Class 10, atleast 30% of questions will be competency-based in form of multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The objective questions will amount to 20% and 50% will be short or long answer type questions. Earlier, the percentage of competency-based questions in Class 12 board exams was 20% of the total questions.

Media reports state that the evaluation process for CBSE class 10 exams is underway for term 2. They are expected to be released in June 2022.

