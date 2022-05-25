CBSE Class 10 exam concludes, students demand best of either term subject wise

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded its class 10 exams on May 24. The evaluation process for CBSE Class 10 results 2022 is already underway, and results are expected in soon.





This year the CBSE class 10 exams were conducted in two terms. However, when the CBSE Term 1 results were announced, the board indicated that the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 was not determined. Earlier the students were apprehensive about appearing for exams and had demanded the online exams as well, but the plea was rejected by the Apex Court. Many students were relieved after the exam because they were able to appear for the exam according to their expectations.



Prisha Jain from Suncity School said, "My exams went well, and I was able to finish all of my papers in the time allotted. I was well prepared prior to the exam, satisfied afterward, and hopeful for a good score this year."





"The exams were scoring ones," said Swayam Telang from Holy Angels' School. "Along with the value based for languages and other subjects, it was both easy and challenging to solve the questions. For me the exams were great, and I was able to attend every question," he added.







On the other hand, students across the country are asking for the best of either term subject-wise. Himanshu Bora, President of the All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA) said, "Today, we submitted the best of either term representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the CBSE board. Our only request is that these students be given a chance."





"Subject-wise grades from either of the terms should be evaluated so that students have a fair chance of scoring well despite their highs and lows in the learning process this year."



"Our batch has had a lot of challenges in the last two years because we've been taking online classes," Namrata Gogoi said.



"We are the most experimental batch ever, and we had to take the board exam in two terms, Term 1 and Term 2. We were required to appear for objective questions in Term 1 and subjective answers in Term 2. We are just asking for the best of either term, subject-wise," she continued.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 08:15 AM IST