CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's how to download |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for the regular candidates today, August 15. The candidates can check and download admit card on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The CBSE admit card for the private candidates will be released soon.

The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be conducted from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The CBSE Compartment Exam will be held on the basis of the exam syllabus of second term. The compartment examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country in offline mode.

The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 can only be downloaded by the school authority. The students can collect the Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards from their respective schools.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in Select the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”. Select “Schools” and click on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’. Select the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’ Enter and submit the user ID and password. Download the admit cards and take printout for future reference.

