CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results Releasing Likely This Week; Updates Inside!

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted its class 10 supplementary exam from July 15, 2024, to July 22, 2024. Candidates who do not pass the annual exam have the opportunity to retake the exam to pass the board exam. In order to pass the compartment exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent in each subject. According to the most current statistics, 1,32,337 students in Class 10 this year are either on the compartment list or were deemed to have failed. Supplementary examinations for Class 10 were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some topics ending at 12.30 pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the results of the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 earlier on August 2, 2024. Usually, the board releases the class 10 compartment results a few days after the class 12 supplementary results are declared. It is anticipated that the class 10 supplementary results will be released this week.

Once the class 10 supplementary exam results are released, candidates who took the supplemental test can check their results on results.cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official website.

How Can I View CBSE Class 10 Supply Results?



Step 1: Log in to results.cbse.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the result link.

Step 3: Now, enter the necessary credentials to login.

Step 4: The scorecard will now open.

Step 5: Check the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

Students must first provide their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. It is advised that applicants print their findings and preserve the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time. It is advised for anyone looking for complete and current information regarding the aforementioned exam to regularly visit the official website.

It is suggested that candidates get in touch with the relevant authorities right away if they run into any issues or notice any discrepancies in their results.