CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2024 Announced; Direct Link To Check Inside

CBSE | File

Today, August 2, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024. Students who took the compartment/supplementary exam can view their scorecards on the official cbseresults.nic.in website.



The compartment exams were administered by the CBSE from July 15 to July 22. With 1,22,170 students in Class 12 and 1,32,337 students in Class 10, more than 2 lakh students were enrolled in the compartment category this year, providing an opportunity for pupils who did not pass one or both of their subjects in the regular exams to improve their grades.

For pupils to pass the compartment exams, they must receive at least a 33% in each subject.

How to check?



-Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE websites.

-On the homepage, look for the "Results" or "Compartment Results" area.

-Select the "Compartment Examination Result 2024" link.

-As directed, provide your roll number, school number, and any other necessary information.

-Tap "Submit" to see your outcomes.

-Save a copy of your scorecard to your computer for future use.



The overall pass percentages for the regular Class 10 and 12 board exams earlier this year were 93.12% and 87.98%, respectively.