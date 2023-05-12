CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside

Representational image | FP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed students who have cleared the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 and congratulated their parents, teachers for contributing to their success.

"I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters," said the tweet by PM Modi.

PM Modi also urged students who couldn't score marks that they expected to not lose hope as they have 'so much more to look forward to in the coming times.'

"I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!," PM Modi continued his tweet.

