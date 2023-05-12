 CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside

PM Modi has congratulated parents and teachers who have contributed to the success of students who successfully cleared the Class 12 CBSE exams.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed students who have cleared the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 and congratulated their parents, teachers for contributing to their success.

"I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters," said the tweet by PM Modi.

PM Modi also urged students who couldn't score marks that they expected to not lose hope as they have 'so much more to look forward to in the coming times.'

"I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!," PM Modi continued his tweet.

Read Also
CBSE class 12 results 2023 declared! Overall pass percentage declines to 87.33%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Class 10 Result: Number of students scoring above 90% drops

CBSE Class 10 Result: Number of students scoring above 90% drops

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: At 96.92%, Pune region sees a drop in pass percentage

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: At 96.92%, Pune region sees a drop in pass percentage

CBSE class 10th results 2023: Pass Per cent drops by 1.28 from last year, check comparison here

CBSE class 10th results 2023: Pass Per cent drops by 1.28 from last year, check comparison here

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 out today; check details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 out today; check details here

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: After 12th girls outshine boys again, scorecard also available at...

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: After 12th girls outshine boys again, scorecard also available at...