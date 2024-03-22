CBSE Class 10 Result 2024: How To Check Exam Results on Official Website, DigiLocker, and SMS

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 board exam for 2024 from February 15 to March 13. The exam took place in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, at various locations in India and abroad.

Once the CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 is announced, it can be checked on the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in) or CBSE Results website (cbseresults.nic.in). In addition, the exam results can be obtained through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS, which are useful alternatives in case the official websites experience heavy traffic and become unavailable.

CBSE CLASS 10 Results 2024: How to check

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Find and select the given link to access the CBSE Board Result 2024.

Search for the link to the CBSE Class 10 Result and select it.

Please input your roll number or registration number in the designated field and then click on the submit button.

The screen will display the CBSE Class 10 Result.

Please verify all the information and make a physical copy of it for future use.

How to check on Digilocker

Please visit the DigiLocker website or use the app.

Proceed by either logging in or creating a new account.

To find the CBSE class 10 board exam 2024 results, navigate to the homepage and locate the link in the categories tab.

Click the “Submit” button after entering the necessary information in the new window.

The CBSE class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check via SMS

Compose a text message using the CBSE10 format.

Send a text message to 7738299899.

You will receive a text message containing all the details of your result within a few minutes.

Students should remember that SMS changes may apply based on the mobile network they use.