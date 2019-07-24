CBSE class 10 compartment exam result 2019 declared; check at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 compartment exam result. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and on results.gov.in. CBSE Class 10th compartment exam was on held from July 2 to 9 in 591 centres across the country. Over 73,205 candidates appeared for it.

The CBSE declared Class 10 board results on May 6, 2019. The overall pass percentage was registered at 91.10. Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage 99.85 percent, followed by Chennai at 99 percent. Earlier, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 compartmental exam on July 19, 2019. The exam was conducted on July 2, 2019.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 compartment exam 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says 'Secondary School Examination Class X 2019 Results — Compartment'

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the details including roll numbers, date of birth and other information.

Step 4: Click on submit after filling all the information, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, download and email the result for future reference.