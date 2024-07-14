CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Tomorrow; Check Guidelines, Timings And More! | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the supplementary exam for Class 10 and Class 12 students tomorrow, i.e., July 15, 2024.

All subjects in class 10 exams are scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with the exception of computer applications and information technology, which have an exam window of 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, indicated the exam schedule.

All subjects' supplemental exams for class 12 will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Exams for subjects like painting, Bharatnatyam dance, Kathak dance, commercial art, artificial intelligence, yoga, and Odissi dance will go on till 12:30 pm, as mentioned in the exam schedule released by the board.

Exam Day Guidelines

The official notice specified that candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination venue until 30 minutes prior to the start of each session. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location.

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Important Instructions

1. Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time.

2. Parents will also visit the Board's website and remain in touch with the schools of their ward so that they are aware of the latest updates by the CBSE so that they can guide their ward.

3. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate.

4. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the Examination Centre.

5. The duration for each examination is also mentioned on the date sheet & also in the Admit Card.

6. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

7. For updates the students may visit www.cbse.gov.in.