CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025: Practical Exam Time Table OUT For Winter Bound Schools

The timetable for internal assessments and practical exams for students in Classes 10 and 12 at schools closed for the winter has been made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE made it clear that normal session schools are not covered by these regulations; instead, they are only applicable to winter-bound schools.

"The Practical Examination/Projects/Internal Assessment for the session 2024-25 for classes X and XII for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 5, 2024 (Tuesday) to December 5, 2024 (Thursday), the official notice states.



The CBSE has made the decision to hold the practical tests earlier in order to account for the closure of these institutions in January 2025. Starting on November 5, 2024, and lasting until December 5, 2024, are the dates of the practical exams.

Along with the practical exam dates, CBSE has also released guidelines for the schools to ensure the smooth flow of the exams and to avoid any sort of disruption.

Here are the guidelines:

-Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/projects/Internal Assessments.

-Contact the Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

-Ensure timely completion of Practical Examination/Project work/Internal Assessment and dispatch Practical examination answer books to the regional offices.