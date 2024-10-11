CBSE Mandates 100% Registration Of Class 9 & 11 Students By October 16; Failure To Register Could Disqualify Students From Board Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called on schools to ensure that all students in Class 9 and 11 are registered by the final deadline of October 16, 2024, without incurring late fees.

School administrators are required to complete the registration process online through the Pariksha Sangam platform, accessible via the CBSE's official website- Here's the link to it.

CBSE has issued a strong warning to schools that no students will be allowed to register during the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process next year. This change follows numerous instances where schools failed to register students on time and attempted to add them after submitting the LOC for board exams.

The board highlighted that common excuses for missed registrations include:

Student hospitalisation

Clerical errors

Technical issues

Deleted names

Students being away

CBSE stated that such justifications will no longer be accepted, and any registration issues will be treated seriously. Schools are urged to ensure that every applicant is registered before the deadline to prevent complications during the board exam period.

For the 2024-25 academic year, the last date for CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration is October 16, without late fees. If registration is not completed by this date, a late fee of Rs 2,300 will apply, with a deadline for late fee payment set for October 24, 2024. All payments must be made online, as offline payments or direct bank deposits will not be permitted.

Schools must adhere to this deadline, as failing to register students on time may result in severe consequences, including disqualification from board exams.